Defence fraud case: CBI files FIR against Army clerk, civilian

The CBI on Wednesday filed an FIR against an official of defence accounts and another person for allegedly siphoning off around Rs 53 lakh of government money into their personal accounts in 2016 by making forged bills against the movement of an army unit that did not happen.

The forgery was detected last year when a similar bill of over Rs 1 crore was submitted. The complaint said record clerk Ashwani Kumar and Satish Kumar cheated in 2016. They claimed that a unit had arrived from Guwahati in the audit jurisdiction of the Jammu office of Controller of Defence Accounts, the complaint said. It said the duo submitted bills of over Rs 53.63 lakh, supported by audit formalities and a letter purportedly issued by the Guwahati office of the Controller of Defence Accounts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App