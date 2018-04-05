Defamation notice for Sanjay Nirupam

A day after Sanjay Nirupam, president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, alleged irregularities in the deal between Reliance Infra and Adani Transmission Limited, Reliance Group said on Wednesday that it had served a defamation notice to Nirupam.

Nirupam had on Tuesday alleged irregularities in the deal to hand over RInfra’s Mumbai power operations to Adani. Reliance Group has served a defamation notice of Rs1,000 crore to Nirupam and is moving the Bombay High Court to file a contempt petition.

