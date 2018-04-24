Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi seeks recording of detailed evidence

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s lawyers demanded that detailed evidence be recorded in the defamation case filed against him by the RSS. Rahul is facing trial for defamation on a complaint filed by Rajesh Kunte, secretary of the Bhiwandi unit of the RSS, for saying on March 6, 2014 during an election rally that the RSS was responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. An application filed before a Bhiwandi court on Monday stated that the case should be conducted as a ‘summons case’ and not a ‘summary trial’.

