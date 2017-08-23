Defamation case: Delhi High Court issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal on fresh plea filed by Arun Jaitley

Arun Jatiley sought action against Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly submitting a false affidavit in which the AAP chief claimed he had not instructed his the then counsel Ram Jethmalani to use abusive words against the union minister. Arun Jatiley sought action against Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly submitting a false affidavit in which the AAP chief claimed he had not instructed his the then counsel Ram Jethmalani to use abusive words against the union minister.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sent a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking his reply on a fresh plea filed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley in connection with an ongoing criminal defamation case.

Justice Manmohan issued notice to Kejriwal and sought his response within four weeks. He listed the matter for December 11.

Jatiley sought action against Kejriwal for allegedly submitting a false affidavit in which the AAP chief claimed he had not instructed his the then counsel Ram Jethmalani to use abusive words against the union minister.

Jaitley informed the court that Kejriwal’s ex-counsel Ram Jethmalani had sent him a letter stating that he had been asked to use derogatory words.

Kejriwal and several AAP leaders are facing a criminal defamation suit after they claimed that Jaitley was allegedly involved in corrupt practices when he was the chairman of the Delhi & District Cricket Association. Jaitley has sought Rs 10 crore in damages and told the court he will revise the figure if Kejriwal has directed Jethmalani to abuse him during the hearing.

