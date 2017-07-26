Defamation case: Delhi HC imposes Rs 10,000 fine on Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High court on Wednesday slapped a cost of Rs 10,000 on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his failure to file a response to the second defamation suit filed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley against him. Earlier in the day, the court asked Kejriwal not to put scandalous questions to Jaitley during his cross- examination in the defamation suit.
Justice Manmohan said that the cross examination should be done in a dignified manner and in accordance with law. He further said that the dignity has to be maintained as no person can be subjected to scandalous and abusive language. The court, however, did not pass any order against the chief minister after noting that he had not asked senior advocate Ram Jethmalani to use any abusive remarks.
The five other accused in the case are AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai. They accused the BJP leader of corruption as the President of the DDCA. He held the position from 2000 to 2013.
However, Jaitley has denied all the allegations and has claimed that the AAP leaders have made false and defamatory statements in the case involving DDCA, thereby harming his reputation.
With PTI inputs
- Jul 26, 2017 at 4:39 pmThis is the fate for Delhi CM for allowing the money minded and crooked Advocate Ram Jethmalni to represent him whereas he had used the occasion to settle personal scores against his own Party MP and now Minister Jaitley which is nothing but personal vengeance and AK jumped in to the issue and for that he has to pay up this cost. Even Jaitley may leave if it is snot paid whereas Ram Jethmalni will not leave AK or Delhi Govt. if they fail to pay the exorbitant and day light robbery fees of Rs.2 Crores and that is the difference between Jaiatley and Jethmalni !!!Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 4:32 pmDear High Court, Please don't put more penalty for Kejriwal's sins dramas. It is the Delhi public, who is and has to pay for all his nautankies. Instead, take him and put in some mental hospital.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 4:32 pmSab mile huye hai ji..high court bhi mili huyi hai, Jethmalani bhi mila hua hai...Sab mile huye hai ji.Reply