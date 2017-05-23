Defamation case: Another Rs 10 crore suit filed against Arvind Kejriwal

Ram Jethmalani , Arun Jaitley Ram Jethmalani , Arun Jaitley

Union Minister Arun Jaitley Monday filed another civil suit in the Delhi High Court seeking Rs 10 crore as damages from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after his lawyer allegedly used an objectionable word against him in court last week. During Jaitley’s cross-examination on May 17, Senior Advocate Ram Jethmalani had called the union minister a “crook”. He later clarified that he had used the word on his client’s instructions.

Terming the remarks “scandalous”, the Delhi HC had said the one who has already filed a defamation suit cannot be defamed again. Justice Manmohan said if the remarks were made at the behest of Kejriwal, he could step in the “box” and prove the allegations. Jaitley had filed the first civil suit seeking Rs 10 crore damages from Kejriwal and five AAP leaders – Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chaddha and Deepak Bajpai — for statements they made alleging financial irregularities in the Delhi & District Cricket Association during his tenure as president. According to the plea, Jaitley was “subjected to numerous questions that were ex-facie abusive, malicious, offensive, irrelevant and slanderous” during cross-examination. The plea said Jethmalani’s statement was “false, abusive and per se defamatory”.

“Clearly the defendant (Kejriwal) has brazenly and with a malafide intent to cause further prejudice, damage and loss to the name, reputation and credibility of the plaintiff (Jaitley) has deliberately used the terminology of ‘crook’…,” the plea said. Jethmalani had also said Jaitley was “guilty of crimes and crookery”, the plea underlined. “It was clear that this statement also was made on specific and categorical instructions of Kejriwal… These statements, made with ulterior motives, resulted in permanent harm and disrepute to Jaitley,” it said.

The plea also said it was apparent that Kejriwal had “immense personal malice” against Jaitley, and had “attempted to gain cheap political mileage”. Jaitley’s reputation and integrity “in the eyes of his family members, friends, relatives, well-wishers and millions of other people all over the world,” was severely damaged. Hence, Kejriwal was liable to compensate him by a sum of Rs 10 crore, the plea said. Jaitley also had “the right to initiate any criminal action for commission of offences,” it added. The matter has been posted for hearing on Tuesday.

