Deepender Hooda urges PM Modi to head a committee on pollution

Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead a committee of chief ministers of north Indian states to tackle the problem of air pollution.

Hooda said, he would table a private member’s bill on right to clean air during the winter session of Parliament and seek people’s suggestions for it through social media and will “act as a postman” between them and the legislature. “We need to rise above political blame-games and find a lasting solution to this problem for the sake of our next generation,” Hodda wrote in a letter to the PM.

In a press statement issued by his office, Hooda is quoted as saying that the state governments and the Centre through the committee headed by the prime minister should propose a solid, workable plan with adequate budget allocation. Pollution levels in Delhi shot up again today turning the air quality hazardous, a day after they had fallen below emergency levels.

The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management recorded PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels at 478 and 713 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.

The corresponding 24-hour safe standards are 60 and 100 micrograms per cubic metre.

