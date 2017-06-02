Deepali ganore murder: Mumbai Police seek handwriting analysis of message written in blood

19-year-old Siddhant Ganore was produced in Bandra court on Friday. Ganesh Shirsekar 19-year-old Siddhant Ganore was produced in Bandra court on Friday. Ganesh Shirsekar

IN AN unusual move, the Mumbai Police have requested for the handwriting analysis of a message that was found written in blood at the crime scene where Deepali Ganore, wife of police inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore, was allegedly murdered by her son Siddhant (19) on May 23. At the family’s Santacruz (East) residence, the police had found a message, “Tired of her, catch me and hang me :)”, written in blood on the floor next to Deepali’s body. The police have sent samples from the crime scene for DNA tests. An officer linked to the probe said they had asked the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to conduct a “handwriting analysis” of the note to determine if it was Siddhant’s.

“We have sent the murder weapon, clothes of the deceased and the ones that Siddhant was wearing on the day of the incident. The blood found on the crime scene, we suspect, will match with that of Deepali. To establish the role of Siddhant, we are hoping for a fingerprint match with the prints found on the murder weapon,” said the officer.

The FSL, meanwhile, said handwriting analysis was done by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) now.

Confirming that they had received samples from the Vakola police, an official from the FSL said, “They (the police) have asked us to do a handwriting analysis on the note. However, we do not do handwriting analysis any longer since the CID already has a department doing these analyses. Hence, the analysis will be carried out by that department.”

A senior official from the CID said they had received such blood samples for handwriting analysis in the past too. “It depends upon the characteristics of the handwriting and if it was written using a finger or some instrument. Of every 10 such cases we have received, we have got matches for two,” said the officer.

In handwriting analysis, experts look for characteristics like the slope, flow, pressure and capital letters of individual alphabets to determine if two sets of handwriting belong to the same person. Normally, the police send suicide notes and cheques in cases of forgery to handwriting analysts of the CID. This is one of the rare cases where a photograph of a message inked in blood will be sent for analysis.

Rukmini Krishnamoorthy, former director of the Maharashtra Forensic Science Laboratory, said, “In this case, they would need to take a photograph of the note and match it with the handwriting samples of the boy. As compared to normal handwritten samples on a piece of paper, this will be much more challenging. However, its success depends on if the individual alphabets are written in a characteristic manner in which a person writes normally.”

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said he did not remember a case where handwriting analysis of a message written in blood was sought. “In terms of evidence, normally, handwriting analysis is a corroborative evidence. It is not strong evidence like a fingerprint or a DNA match. In this particular case, since it will be done on the basis of photograph, its value during the trial stage will be limited.”

Deepali Ganore’s murder was discovered the night of May 23 when inspector Ganore, attached to the Khar police station, returned home to find his wife lying in a pool of blood. Soon, a Vakola police team reached the spot and a murder case was registered.

The police realised that the couple’s son Siddhant had been missing since the incident. He was arrested from Jodhpur in Rajasthan two days later. The teenager told the police that his mother had been pressurising him to perform well in studies. He claimed that he had initially planned to kill himself but changed his mind and decided to stab his mother. Siddhant is in police custody and will be produced before court on Friday.

