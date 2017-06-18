Centenary year of Deendayal Upadhyaya: BJP to test kids on late ideologue, ‘achievements’ of Yogi, Modi govts

Committees have been formed at the state, region, district, mandal and school levels to organise the exam, which will contains questions based on the booklet. Committees have been formed at the state, region, district, mandal and school levels to organise the exam, which will contains questions based on the booklet.

To mark the birth centenary year of Deendayal Upadhyaya, the BJP is organising a “written competitive exam on general knowledge” for students across Uttar Pradesh which will not only contain questions on the BJP ideologue, but also on “schemes and achievements” of the Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi governments.

The exam, scheduled for August 20, is open to students of classes IX and X, who will have to answer 100 objective questions on OMR sheets.

An 11-member committee headed by party state president and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, which also comprises office bearers of the state unit, has been supervising various programmes, including this exam, as part of the centenary celebrations, which will continue till September.

Topics covered by the exam include Upadhyaya’s ideology about politics and social life, key decisions of the Modi government like GST, BHIM App, demonetisation, ‘surgical strike’ by the Army, the ‘Start UP India’ initiative, the Swachh Bharat mission among others, said Subhash Yaduvansh, BJP state secretary and state convener for ‘General knowledge examination’ programme. Development schemes and key campaigns like ‘anti-Romeo squads’ launched by the Adityanath government will also be part of the questionnaire, he added.

“A booklet of 70 pages is being compiled that will contain topics on programmes of the Central and UP governments. In the past, students have not been taught in detail about many great personalities like Veer Savarkar, Sardar Patel, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. This book will also contain literature on such personalities. It will also have information about the ideology of Upadhyaya about cultural nationalism and Ekatm Manavad. BJP follows the same ideology,” said Yaduvansh.

Committees have been formed at the state, region, district, mandal and school levels to organise the exam, which will contains questions based on the booklet. “The objective is that students learn about great personalities like Deendayal ji and others who believe in politics for service of people,” said the BJP state secretary.

The booklet will be given to students when they register for the examination between August 1-10 by paying a Rs 5 registration fee.

One examination centre will be formed in every district for at least 100 students. The results will be declared by September 15. The BJP is expecting around 10,000 students to participate. “Ceremonies in each district will be organised to felicitate the students who secure top 10 positions,” said Yadhuvansh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App