Deemed varsities agree to remove ‘university’ from name

Faced with the threat of losing their deemed university status, the majority of 29 institutions fell in line on Thursday and agreed to drop the word “university” from their names.

According to officials of the University Grants Commission, the National University of Educational Research and Planning and TERI University in Delhi, Lingaya’s University, Yenepoya University, Jain University and Christ University in Karnataka were among the institutions that complied with the higher education regulator’s directive.

The UGC on Wednesday had put 29 deemed universities on notice, asking them not to use the word “university” in their names. This was the third reminder in a month. Wednesday’s order gave them 24 hours to comply or face action, which could include UGC stripping them of their deemed university status.

“We are yet to go through all the communications from the deemed universities. If there are still institutions which haven’t complied we will prepare a list and dispatch it to the ministry along with the recommended punishment,” said a UGC official.

The UGC’s latest letter has come in the wake of the HRD Ministry cracking the whip on November 28.

The ministry had directed the regulator to ensure that the Supreme Court’s order is complied with before December 3.

The Supreme Court on November 3 had observed that many deemed universities were calling themselves universities and directed the regulator to stop this.

