Declaring Taj waqf property will lead to flood of claims: Archeological Survey of India

Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the board, told a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra that the board’s claim was based on material evidence, but the ASI opposed this.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 18, 2018 3:54:48 am
The apex court was hearing a petition filed by ASI against the board's July 2005 decision that the 17th-century monument be registered as a Waqf property.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board order declaring the Taj Mahal a Waqf property had created a problem, while the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) contended that allowing the same would open the floodgates of people claiming ownership of historic properties.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the board, told a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra that the board’s claim was based on material evidence, but the ASI opposed this.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by ASI against the board’s July 2005 decision that the 17th-century monument be registered as a Waqf property.

Khurshid said, “There is no reason for the feeling that this will open floodgates of people coming to claim it as their property.”

The court said the order was a problem, but suggested the board could do whatever is allowed by the ASI. Next hearing is on July 27.

