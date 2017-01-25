Declaring holiday on 23rd Sep ‘real tribute’ to nationalist Maharaja: J & K Deputy CM

Welcoming the passage of the resolution in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council for declaring 23rd September, the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh, as a State holiday, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Wednesday said it was a “real tribute” to the ruler as he was a true nationalist. (Source: PTI Photo) Welcoming the passage of the resolution in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council for declaring 23rd September, the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh, as a State holiday, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Wednesday said it was a “real tribute” to the ruler as he was a true nationalist. (Source: PTI Photo)

Welcoming the passage of the resolution in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council for declaring 23rd September, the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh, as a State holiday, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Wednesday said it was a “real tribute” to the ruler as he was a true nationalist. “We congratulate the members of the Upper House for the passage of the resolution to pay tribute to Maharaja,” he told reporters at an event by Jammu and Kashmir Sambo Association.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Thirteen players of the state won Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in different categories at the 7th National Sambo Championship organised by Sambo Federation of India at Dewas in Madhya Pradesh from January 12 to January 16. “Maharaja was a true nationalist and choose to go with India. When asked in the first round table conference of princely states of India about his (Maharaja’s) decision to join which dominion, he said he will work in the service of the people of India,” Singh said.

“Maharaja deserved the step taken by the Upper house. It was overdue. But we are happy over it,” he said.

He is a symbol of the nation and vicious campaigns have dented his image and this is the first step towards restoring the image of the great visionary and people’s maharaja, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

In a surprising move, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council yesterday passed the resolution without any major opposition for declaring 23rd September as a State holiday.

BJP Legislator Ajatshatru Singh had moved the resolution urging the government to declare 23 September, the birthday of Maharaja, as a State holiday.

The resolution was seconded by PDP MLC Vikramaditya Singh.

Ajatshatru and Vikramaditya are grandsons of Maharaja.

Education Minister Naeem Akhtar spoke at length on Maharaja, describing his various initiatives and his facets but asked Ajatshatru to withdraw the resolution, assuring him that his proposal could be considered. But Ajatshatru pressed for the resolution, following which it was carried by voice vote.