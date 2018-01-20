Latest News
Declare Vivekananda, Netaji birthdays as national holiday: Mamata Banerjee

"Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are national and international icons. I have written a letter to the PM urging the GOI to declare both their birthdays as national holidays," Mamata Banerjee tweeted

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: January 20, 2018 2:35 pm
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday urged the Centre to declare the birthdays of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as national holidays. Banerejee said in a tweet that she has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

“Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are national and international icons. I have written a letter to the PM urging the GOI to declare both their birthdays as national holidays,” she tweeted. Swami Vivekananda’s birthday is on January 12 while Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday is on January 23.

