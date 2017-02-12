Declare United Naga Council unlawful organisation: Manipur CLP to Centre

File Photo: United Naga Council (UNC) members (Source: PTI ) File Photo: United Naga Council (UNC) members (Source: PTI )

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Manipur has urged the Centre to declare the United Naga Council (UNC) an unlawful organisation at the earliest. UNC cadres have been blocking the key National Highway 2 since November 1 to protest the creation of seven new districts in Manipur, affecting normal life in the state.

The CLP at a meeting Saturday decided to urge the Centre to declare UNC an unlawful organisation, Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh said in a statement. Singh in his capacity as the CLP leader forwarded the request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, it said.

Spokesperson of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, Kh Joykishan, appealed to all the political parties to support the CLP decision to save Manipur by removing hardship being faced by people of the state due to the indefinite economic blocked imposed by the UNC that entered its 104th day Sunday.

He alleged the UNC has been working hand in glove with an armed militant outfit. Joykishan made a special appeal to the BJP Manipur leaders to persuade the party-led NDA government at the Centre to outlaw the UNC. Due to the blockade of NH 2 by the UNC, normal life in the state has been badly affected and the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed.