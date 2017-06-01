Declare cow national animal, says Rajasthan HC judge, among a few other things

CITING THE Vedas as saying that those who kill cows “should be massacred”, a single-judge bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday recommended that the cow be declared India’s national animal and the sentence for cow slaughter be increased to life.

In a 139-page order on his last working day, Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma, who retired on Wednesday, said: “Hindus have deep faith in the cow, and keeping in mind that Nepal is a Hinduvadi nation and their new Constitution declares cow to be the national animal… Along with that, India is chiefly an agricultural country and the nation’s principal means of livelihood is agriculture and animal husbandry. Keeping in mind Articles 48 and 51A (g) (directive principles of state policy and fundamental duties respectively), and to get it the status of a legal entity, it is expected that the government declare it (cow) the national animal.”

Justice Sharma also directed the government to amend provisions of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act to increase the punishment for cow slaughter from the current three years to life sentence.

Stating that the Vedas have highlighted the significance of the cow, Justice Sharma said: “Yajurveda says ghritam duhanamaditin janayaagne ma hinsi, meaning don’t kill cows and bulls; antakaya goghant, meaning those who kill cows should be massacred.”

He also cited research work to make the following observations:

* “Cow is an animal which was brought to Earth by Lord Krishna on Gopashtami. It is believed that 33 crore gods and goddesses reside in the cow’s body. Gau Mata is the only animal that inhales as well as exhales oxygen. Cow is a clinic on its own, its milk and ghee are comparable to amrit.”

* “Cow urine has the miraculous property of destroying any kind of germs. It provides strength to mind and heart. It stops ageing.”

* “Cow ghee and panchagavya build immunity and prevent disease.”

* “Agriculture scientists Dr Julius and Dr Book German have said cow is the only divine animal that exhales oxygen.”

* “According to German scientist Rudle Steiner, cow uses its horns to acquire cosmic energy. Famous Russian scientist Shirovich says houses plastered with cow dung are safe from radio waves.”

* “According to famous scientist of Madras, Dr King, cow dung can destroy cholera germs. According to Dr Vijay Lakshmi of the Centre for Indian Knowledge System, women’s milk is getting poisonous everyday from using chemical fertilisers instead of cow dung.”

* “Cow also has environmental significance. According to Russian scientist Shirovich, cow’s bellowing destroys germs in atmosphere, benign waves are generated. Using 10 gms of cow ghee in yajna generates a tonne of oxygen.”

* “According to Mumbai’s Dr Kanti Sen Saraf, spraying cow dung on urban waste removes all foul smell and converts waste to fertiliser.

* “According to Britain’s Dr Hamilton, cow urine cures heart disease. Cornell University’s Ronald Goreite says cow milk boosts memory and the MDGI protein prevents cancer from entering blood cells.”

Citing the example of the Uttarakhand High Court order granting legal status of a person to the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, Justice Sharma said the Rajasthan Chief Secretary and Advocate General would be responsible for taking “suitable steps”, and “liaison with concerned departments of central government, make them aware of the feeling of the court, present the state government’s arguments in all legal procedures required, to get the cow the status of legal entity and national animal.”

However, he said he would not initiate contempt proceedings against officers who don’t comply with his orders. “The court could have issued contempt notices for not complying with its instructions, but the court feels that this param pavitra (ultra-sacred) work should be done in a param pavitra manner,” he said. Justice Sharma also cited his August 2011 order in the same case, saying, “For this pavitra work, the court doesn’t want to punish any official, but it expects that officials will perform this sacred task through sacred procedures and sacred feeling.”

The order came in response to a writ petition filed in 2010 by a local NGO, Jaago Janta Society, on the alleged corruption in state-run Hingoniya Gaushala. The state government recently handed over the gaushala, where many cows died last year, to Akshay Patra foundation on contract basis.

“Print and electronic media are showing the misery of cows… Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formed a committee and he wants to know the reason for the misery of cows,” said Justice Sharma.

Later, speaking to mediapersons outside court, he said, “I have made this suggestion to the government because it’s the voice of my soul… it is in national interest”.

He also made an observation about peacocks. “Why have we declared the peacock as the national bird. Peacock also has qualities. Jo mor hai aajivan brahmachari hai. Ye kabhi bhi morni ke saath sex nahi karta. Iske jo aansoon aate hain, usko chug kar morni garbhavati hoti hai. Mor ka pankh bhi Bhagwan Krishna ne isiliye lagaya. (The peacock is a life-long celibate. It does not indulge in sex with peahen. The peahen gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock. This is why Lord Krishna used the peacock’s feather),” he said.

“Bhagwan Krishna jab is dharti par aaye, toh aane se pehle unhone Vrindavan mein gai ko utara… Aur unko pata tha ki hamara jo vaidya hoga, doctor hoga, surgeon hoga wo gai hogi. Gai ke doodh se sab tarah ki bimariyan door hoti hain, saatvikta badhti hai, dharmikta badhti hai. Gai ki haddiyan bhi kaam aati hain, tantric prayog ke liye ise kaam mein liya jaata hai. (Before Lord Krishna came to Earth, he got the cow to Vrindavan. And he knew that the cow would be our vaid, doctor, surgeon. Cow milk cures diseases, results in religiousness. Cow’s bones are also used in tantric procedures),” he said.

