Declare amount of black money unearthed post note-ban: Sushilkumar Shinde

Sushilkumar Shinde (File Photo) Sushilkumar Shinde (File Photo)

Criticising the Centre and the RBI for not declaring the amount of black money unearthed post-demonetisation, former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde on Saturday said common man continues to suffer even after the stipulated 50-day period.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a campaign implementation committee in Mumbai, Shinde said his party fully supports any initiative that targets black money, but citizens are hassled that they cannot withdraw their own hard-earned money.

“Even over a month after demonetisation, the RBI and Centre have failed to give details about the amount of black money unearthed, while the common man continues to suffer,” Shinde said. He said PM Modi had declared that he was ready to face punishment if people’s hardships continued after 50 days.

“We are thinking whether to punish him in Gujarat, Maharashtra or Karnataka,” he said referring to the upcoming elections in these states. The former Union Home Minister said Congress will give voice to peoples’ hardships through massive demonstrations in Maharashtra. A protest has been organised on January 9 in the state. “After the national convention in Delhi on January 11, the Congress protests would continue,” he added.