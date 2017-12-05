Rahul Gandhi only valid candidate in fray, all set to be next Congress president

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi before his nomination paper for the post of party president at aicc office in new delhi on monday.Express phot by Anil Sharma.04.12.2017 Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi before his nomination paper for the post of party president at aicc office in new delhi on monday.Express phot by Anil Sharma.04.12.2017

A day after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi filed nomination for the post of party president, chairman of the Congress central election authority M Ramachandran on Monday said in a scrutiny report that Gandhi is the only validly nominated candidate for the organisational election, as all of the total 89 nomination papers proposed his name.

“A total of 89 nomination papers, all proposing the name of Shri Rahul Gandhi have been received. These nomination papers have covered all the states,” said Returning Officer Mullappally Ramachandran, a Lok Sabha MP, who is a stickler for rules and overseas organisational elections in the party.

“We have scrutinised each nomination paper and found all the 89 papers valid. There is now only one validly nominated candidate i.e. Shri Rahul Gandhi left in the fray for the Election of Congress president,” he said in the report.

As Rahul gears up to take over, several veteran Congress leaders have said he should follow his mother’s path of decision-making and running the organisation with consensus.

The Gandhi scion has ardently begun to embrace the political arena as is evident in his surging Twitter popularity and the crowds thronging to his rallies in Gujarat. From witty criticisms to selfies with children, Gandhi has never so much hogged the limelight in his 13-year-old political career.

The election of Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief is imminent, but will he be able to take the party to its glory days remains to be seen. The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly polls with a focus on Patidars, youths and small traders.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd