Decisions taken to strengthen Rajasthan BJP: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (PTI/File) BJP President Amit Shah (PTI/File)

BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday said several decisions were taken to strengthen the party during his visit to Rajasthan so that it emerges as invincible in the state in the next three-four months. “The organisation is already in a good position in Rajasthan and we want to make it unbeatable. After interacting with party ranks at all the levels, several decisions to further strengthen the organisation were taken in two days,” he said.

“We have taken decisions to strengthen the party at the booth level so that it can become invincible in next three-four months. Our efforts are aimed at making the party like an impregnable fort,” Shah said at a press conference in Jaipur. When asked if there was a model state with stronger booth structure, he said that no state can be one because every state has its own political equations and requirements. Shah said the party would win more than 150 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled later this year.

Lauding Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, he said she had done a good job in Rajasthan and the Centre had also allocated funds and grants in the last three years many times more than the previous years. He said Rs 87,859 crore were allocated to the state in the last three years as per the 14th Finance Commission and Rs 22,889 crore under 106 central government schemes. He said under the Ujjwala scheme, 2.5 crore families were given gas connections, of which 20.38 lakh LPG connections were given in Rajasthan.

Under the Jan Dhan scheme, 1.96 crore bank accounts were opened in the country in which account holders deposited Rs 5,043 crore. Shah also appreciated the schemes such as Bhamashah Yojna and other schemes being run by the Rajasthan government and said he had asked other states to replicate the model.

Shah also went to SMS Hospital to see MP Sanwar Lal Jat who had collapsed during a meeting at BJP office. He is critical and on ventilator. Shah, who was on a three-day tour of Rajasthan, later left for New Delhi. He will return to Jaipur tonight, a BJP spokesperson said.

