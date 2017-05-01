Decision on T P Senkumar return after due deliberation: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the government would take a decision on the Supreme Court order to reinstate senior IPS officer T P Senkumar as DGP (Law and Order) after due deliberation. “The problem is for those who expect that the government will implement a court directive the very next day after it is pronounced in the court. The Supreme Court verdict is the final verdict. We have already made it clear that the government has no confusion over the verdict. But a final decision will be taken after due deliberation,’’ Vijayan told the media in Malappuram.

State BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan claimed that the government’s stand was a challenge to the judicial system.

“The chief minister wants to delay the appointment of Senkumar. He is thinking about how to overcome the SC directive,” he said.

Senkumar had on Saturday moved a contempt petition against the chief secretary as the government was yet to implement the SC order asking the state to reinstate him as DGP. He pleaded that Kerala Chief Secretary Nalini Netto, the respondent in the case, be punished under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1972, “for wilful and deliberate disobedience” of the Supreme Court order.

