Decision on GM crops should be reconsidered: House panel

A parliamentary panel presented a report in the Rajya Sabha on Monday saying that the government should reconsider its decision to commercialise genetically modified crops without scientific proof that GM crops have no adverse health effects

“Without having scientifically proven that genetically modified (GM) crops would have no adverse impact on human health and solely relying on the studies which have not been done here in India and on our own population as well as in the context of our climate and environment negating any adverse impact on human health, the Government should reconsider its decision to commercialise GM crops in the country,” noted the report prepared by a parliamentary standing committee chaired by Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury.

Further, the committee noted that the Department of Health Research “has not taken any action with regard to examination of impact of GM crops on human health” except “narrating studies done in other countries growing GM crops.” “Equally surprising to note is that there has been no in-house scientific study carried out till date to study the impact of GM crops on human health,” the report noted.

It said that it found the approach of the department “very casual” and found it “disheartening to note that the department till date did not bother to collaborate with any of the countries which are growing GM crops for in-depth research.”

