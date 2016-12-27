Decision of OBCs ministry taken with eye on Zilla Parishad polls: Ashok Chavan

Congress MP Ashok Chavan (Source: Express file photo) Congress MP Ashok Chavan (Source: Express file photo)

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan Tuesday alleged that the state government’s decision to create a separate ministry for OBCs has been taken with an eye on zilla parishad (ZP) polls. “The government is not serious about welfare of backward classes. Is it just for convenience of bureaucrats. It is vote bank politics,” Chavan told reporters here after a meeting of party leaders to discuss strategy for the 26 ZP and 10 municipal corporation elections.

“The decision to create a separate ministry for OBCs has been taken with an eye on zilla parishad polls,” he alleged. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also said Congress was supporting the demand for redevelopment of 56 MHADA layouts in Mumbai. He accused the government of being apathetic to the grievances of the residents.

“Congress will launch a statewide stir against demonetisation in the first week of January to highlight the problems faced by the common man,” said Chavan. He said that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that the situation will be normalised in 50 days, “the ground reality suggests otherwise”.

“Congress has done well in the municipal council and nagar panchayat polls finishing as the second largest party,” Chavan added. He further said that the party expects to do well in the ZP and municipal corporation polls as well.

“Decision on alliance with NCP will be taken at the local level”, the MPCC chief added.

Chavan said strategy for ZP elections was discussed at the meeting which was attended by Congress general secretary Mohan Prakash, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Manikrao Thackeray, senior leaders Narayan Rane, Balasaheb Thorat among others.

The Maharashtra government today decided to create a new ministry for welfare of Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT), OBCs and Special Backward classes.