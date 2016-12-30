Decision ‘illegal’, Mulayam Singh indulging in ‘unconstitutional’ activities: Ram Gopal Yadav

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav. Vishal Srivastav SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav. Vishal Srivastav

Reacting to SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ruling of expelling both Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for 6 years, Ram Gopal on Friday called the decision “illegal” and accused the party chief of indulging in “unconstitutional” activities. He said that they got the notice but were expelled without waiting for the reply.

Ram Gopal said that he is still holding the post of the general secretary of SP and the party meet called by him on Sunday will take place in all eventuality.

Speaking on the declaration of the list of candidates, he alleged that the seats were declared without any meeting of the Parliamentary board of which he is also member. Mulayam had announced the first list in the absence of his son Akhilesh.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd