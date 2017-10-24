Decide case based on other affidavits: OPS camp to Election Commission

Dinakaran’s lawyers on Monday submitted around 325 affidavits filed in support of the EPS-OPS faction and alleged that the signatures varied from earlier affidavits. Dinakaran’s lawyers on Monday submitted around 325 affidavits filed in support of the EPS-OPS faction and alleged that the signatures varied from earlier affidavits.

A week after the TTV Dinakaran faction of the AIADMK told the Election Commission that many of the affidavits filed by the E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam camps were “forged or obtained under duress”, the counsel representing OPS told the EC on Monday that it should keep aside those six affidavits that are alleged to be forged and decide the case based on the other affidavits.

Sources said the OPS camp maintained that even if they accept the accusation, they still had majority support since all the proceedings of the party’s general council where these decisions were taken had been videographed. Counsel representing OPS is also understood to have said that 1,877 general council members of AIADMK participated in the meeting and signed the affidavits, of which there is video evidence. Further, they pointed out that the affidavits were filed with supporting documents such as voter ID, driving licence or Aadhaar cards and they will not accept the accusations.

However, Dinakaran’s lawyers on Monday submitted around 325 affidavits filed in support of the EPS-OPS faction and alleged that the signatures varied from earlier affidavits.

In response, counsel representing OPS said that Dinakaran’s camp had not argued once on the merits of the case even though it was the third hearing on the matter. OPS counsel concluded his arguments asking the EC to dismiss the application filed by Dinakaran’s camp.

The EC had on September 21 asked the parties in the case to file fresh submissions and affidavits to show support of MLAs and members of the general council and the central executive committee of the party.

The Supreme Court had given the EC time till November 10 to decide on the ‘two leaves’ symbol case. Sources said it is likely that the EC will take a decision on the matter during the next hearing on October 30.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App