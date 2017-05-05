December 16 gangrape: Supreme Court to deliver verdict today

Supreme Court of India. Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Friday is set to deliver verdict against the four convicts in the December 16 gangrape and murder case. The bench comprising of Justice Dipak Misra, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will deliver judgment against Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh, who were sentenced to death by the trial court. On March 13, 2014, the Delhi High Court had upheld the decision by the court, after which the convicts had filed an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the HC judgement. The apex court on May 27 reserved its verdict on the pleas of the convicts.

On December 16 2012, a 23-year old physiotherapist was brutally raped by six men inside a moving bus. The victim succumbed to injuries 13 days later in a hospital in Singapore. One of the convict Ram Singh was found dead inside Tihar Jail in March 2013, while another, a juvenile at the time of the crime, was sentenced to a maximum of 3 years sentence inside a juvenile home.

While Delhi police had sought for a death penalty against the convicts, describing the crime as falling into “rarest of rare” cases, the defense lawyer has asked for a reduced sentence on the grounds of poor background and young age of the convicts.

