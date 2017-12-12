December 16 gangrape case: SC to hear convict’s review petition today

Supreme Court Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the review petition filed by one of the convicts in the December 16 gangrape case. The review petition was moved through Advocate M L Sharma by Mukesh Singh, who is one of the four convicts sentenced to death in the case. The apex court had on November 16 deferred the hearing for today’s date.

In May, an apex court bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra and consisting of Justices R. Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan had upheld the Delhi High Court’s order of death sentence to the four convicts – Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh. The death sentence was awarded to them by a trial court and later confirmed by the High Court.

A 23-year-old paramedical student was gangraped by six people onboard a bus on December 16, 2012. The woman succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29 later that year.

Out of the six accused, one of them Ram Singh committed suicide in prison while the other was a juvenile and hence tried by a juvenile court and sent to a reformatory for three years in 2016.

