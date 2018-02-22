Deceased Karnataka Hindu youth’s father tells Amit Shah: No progress in CBI probe

Amit Shah at Paresh Mesta’s home in Honnavar. (Express photo) Amit Shah at Paresh Mesta’s home in Honnavar. (Express photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday went to the home of a Hindu youth who died under mysterious circumstances in December last year in Honnavar, a town in Karnataka’s Uttar Kannada district, and was told by the victim’s father that the CBI, “it seems”, is yet to begin investigations into the case. He urged the BJP chief to see to it that the probe is handed over to the NIA. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had handed over the case to CBI on repeated demands by BJP.

Paresh Mesta, 18, was found dead in a pond in Honnavar on December 8 last year, two days after communal clashes in the town. While a forensic report from Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, stated that there were no signs of torture, rumours on social media about torture before death had resulted in attacks on minorities in two towns of Uttara Kannada.

On Wednesday, when Shah went to the family’s home, as part of his pre-election tour of the communally sensitive coastal Karnataka region, the youth’s father, Kamalakar Mesta, told the BJP chief, “It has been over two months but the CBI has not issued notices to anyone. It seems they have not started the probe. We would like the case to be handed to NIA. If you (Shah) let us down, there is nowhere we can turn to for justice.”

Mesta’s mother told Shah, “I only want justice for my son.” In reply, the BJP chief said, “Why should you think we will let you down?” Kamalakar’s daughter gave Shah a memorandum detailing their requests, which include jobs to his children. Before the case was handed over to CBI, police made a few arrests after their initial probe.

On Tuesday, Shah met the family of Deepak Rao, 25, who was killed on January 3, allegedly by activists of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India, in Mangalore. Shah, who was unwell, cut his trip short after meeting the Mesta family. He did not address party workers, as was scheduled in Kumta town, the site of communal violence in December 2017 after Mesta’s death. Earlier in the day, he spoke to BJP workers from Mangalore and Shivamogga and told them to strengthen the party’s roots.

