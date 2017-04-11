Decades of hard work in Kashmir reversed in 3 yrs: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Express Photo Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Express Photo

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi Monday said that the poor turnout in the Srinagar bypoll reflects the total failure of the BJP-PDP alliance government and the Centre’s Kashmir policy. “Decades of hard work to build trust in the democratic process in Kashmir has been reversed in less than three years by the BJP government,” he said.

The Congress, meanwhile, demanded the resignation of the Mehbooba Mufti government. “The BJP-PDP government in J&K should accept that they have failed the people of Kashmir and we demand the CM’s resignation. The reason we demand her resignation is not to politicise the issue of Kashmir, but it is her people who by not turning out in the election have issued a vote of no confidence against the government,” party spokesperson Sushmita Dev said.

Former J&K CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also slammed the BJP-PDP government, saying that CM’s brother demanding deferment of the Anantnag bypoll was an “indictment” of the government headed by his sister.

