December 16 gangrape: Convict’s review plea rejected

The four men convicted of raping and killing the 23-year-old physiotherapy student in New Delhi, 2012 The four men convicted of raping and killing the 23-year-old physiotherapy student in New Delhi, 2012

The Delhi Police on Tuesday opposed December 16, 2012 gangrape convict Mukesh’s plea to review the Supreme Court verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to him.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Delhi Police, told a bench comprising CJI Dipak Misra, Justice R Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan that the grounds raised by him have already been looked into by all courts.

Advocate M L Sharma, who represented Mukesh, termed the evidence against his client “illegal”, but the bench told him that “you had argued all these points and we had rejected it”.

