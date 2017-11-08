Dec 16 gangrape: Convict moves Supreme Court, seeks review of verdict

The petition seeking review of the top court’s judgement has been filed by convict Mukesh. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal The petition seeking review of the top court’s judgement has been filed by convict Mukesh. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

One of the four death row convicts of the sensational December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder case has approached the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict upholding the capital punishment awarded to him, PTI reported on Wednesday.

The apex court had on May 5 upheld the death penalty to the four convicts in the case saying the “brutal, barbaric and diabolic nature” of the crime could create a “tsunami of shock” to destroy a civilised society.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gangraped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in South Delhi by a gang of six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out naked. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

The petition seeking review of the top court’s judgement has been filed by convict Mukesh (29). The other convicts in the case are — Pawan (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

In his plea filed through advocate M L Sharma, the convict has claimed that the apex court had not considered several issues related to him in the case which he had raised during the stage of trial and subsequent appeal in the courts.

Another accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail, while a convicted juvenile, who was termed as the most brutal among the six, has come out of the reformation home after serving a three-year term.

