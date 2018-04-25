Debt-ridden Gujarat PSU posts record profit, prepays long-term debt

The GNFC had a long-term debt of more than Rs 2,300 crore and the short-term liability of Rs 1,700 crore. The GNFC had a long-term debt of more than Rs 2,300 crore and the short-term liability of Rs 1,700 crore.

Despite being weighed down by over Rs 4,000 crore of debt, Gujarat government-run Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) has made an impressive turnaround by prepaying all long-term debts and posting the best ever results in its 42-year-long history.

On Tuesday, the GNFC announced its annual results that showed the company posting 51 per cent growth in profit After tax (PAT) for 2017-18 financial year. The company clocked PAT of Rs 790 crore, more than Rs 521 crore of 2016-17. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, managing director of the firm told The Indian Express, “The performance of the GNFC is the best ever in its 42-year-long history during which it has become long-term debt free by making a prepayment of Rs 534 crore.

“This is an all-round performance. Four years ago, this company was down with huge liabilities. We had Rs 2,500 crore worth of assets lying non-operational and unproductive at TDI plant at Dahej. We had Rs 4,000 crore of loan liabilities exposure and we had Rs 600 crore of EPCG obligations. So, in all, we had Rs 6,900 crore worth of liabilities. As a result of that there were huge interest liabilities of Rs 1-1.25 crore per day and the company suffered a net loss of Rs 452 crore in 2014-15. We have risen from that level,” said Gupta, an IAS officer from the Gujarat-cadre, about the company that was set up by the state government in Bharuch in 1976.

“From Rs 4,000 crore of debt, we have become a debt-free company. From a net loss of Rs 452 crore, we have earned the highest ever PBT (profit before tax) of Rs 1,162 crore and highest ever PAT of Rs 790 crore. From an EPS (earning per share) of -29, we have achieved an EPS of 50.80. So, this has been our journey during the past three years,” said Gupta. The GNFC had a long-term debt of more than Rs 2,300 crore and the short-term liability of Rs 1,700 crore.

“The Rs 2,300 crore of debt has been completely wiped out. These debts were meant to be paid in 2019-20. We have prepaid them in 2018,” Gupta said, adding that the company started the 2017-18 fiscal with a Rs 888 crore of long-term debt. “From a level of Rs 1,700 crore of working capital, we have reached a level of Rs 227 crore. In one single year, we have reduced the debt of around Rs 1,460 crore. Now, we have set a medium-term target to reduce the Rs 227 crore of working capital utilisation to zero due to our cash flows,” he added.

