Debt-ridden farmer kills self by jumping before train in Maharashtra

"But due to the natural calamities, I suffered losses and cannot repay the amount, which is why I am taking this step," the officer quoted the farmer as saying in the note, addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

By: PTI | Nashik (maharashtra) | Published: December 19, 2017 4:19 pm
A 37-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train near Lahavit station in the district, railway police said Tuesday. Jagadish Bahiru Shirsat, a resident of Bhagur, took the extreme step yesterday.

“He had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh and was unable to repay it,” an official from Devlali Railway Police said. He said a suicide note was found from his pocket. According to the officer, the farmer said in the note that he had received the loan under a state government scheme.

“But due to the natural calamities, I suffered losses and cannot repay the amount, which is why I am taking this step,” the officer quoted the farmer as saying in the note, addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the note he also sought “justice” for his family, the officer said, adding a case has been registered in this connection and investigation was on.

