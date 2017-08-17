Debt-ridden farmer ends life on Independence-day in Punjab, another critical

A farmer from Punjab. (Representative Image) A farmer from Punjab. (Representative Image)

Even as the country was celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday, a debt-ridden farmer in Mansa committed suicide while another farmer from Muktsar consumed poison on August 14 evening and is now battling for life.

Avtar Singh (36) from village Alisherkalan in Mansa district died after he consumed poison on Tuesday. Gurpreet Singh (30) of Mahabadar village in Muktsar district is critical after he consumed poison on August 14.

Avtar Singh, a landless farmer, had no means to return a debt of Rs 4 lakh while Gurpreet had a debt of Rs 15 lakh and was upset because of white fly attack on his cotton crop. Avtar Singh was married and had three children. He had sold off all his 4 acres of land last year due to his growing debt, but was still saddled with a debt of Rs 4 lakh. After selling off his land, he was rearing dairy animals for a living and growing fodder for them in about a kanal of land. Harbans Singh, sarpanch of village Alisherkalan, said, “He had a debt of Rs 4 lakh taken from a commission agent which he was not able to repay.”

In Muktsar’s Mahabadar village, Gurpreet Singh had two acres of land on which he grew cotton. He had a debt of Rs 15 lakh, of which Rs 10.5 lakh was taken from a commission agent and the rest from a private bank. The cheque he had given to the commission agent bounced after which the latter was pressuring him to return his money. The white fly attack on his cotton crop only worsened his situation, said father Balwinder Singh. Only last week, CM Amarinder Singh had visited villages in Mansa to take stock of white fly pest on cotton crop and had appealed to farmers not to resort to suicides.

