Debt-ridden farmer ends life in MP

Ranjit Silawat hanged himself to a hook attached to the ceiling at his home in Imjhiri Dhigsara village of the district late last evening, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) R N Parate, in-charge of Barman police post under Suatala police station, said. (Representational Image) Ranjit Silawat hanged himself to a hook attached to the ceiling at his home in Imjhiri Dhigsara village of the district late last evening, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) R N Parate, in-charge of Barman police post under Suatala police station, said. (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in the district after being under stress over crop failure and his debt burden, police said today. Ranjit Silawat hanged himself to a hook attached to the ceiling at his home in Imjhiri Dhigsara village of the district late last evening, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) R N Parate, in-charge of Barman police post under Suatala police station, said.

According to Silawat’s brother, the farmer had yesterday gone to the market sell his sugarcane crop in a trolley, which overturned midway. After returning home, he committed suicide by hanging himself, he said. As per the deceased’s brother, Silawat was under stress due to the failure of pulses crop and his loan, taken from private lenders, was also mounting, Parate said.

Also, a huge sum of money was spent on the illness of his father, who was suffering from cancer, he said. “We have registered a case and are investigating to ascertain the exact reason behind his extreme step,” the ASI added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App