Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Uttarakhand

A debt-ridden farmer committed suicide in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Ram Avatar, a resident of Khatima of Udham Singh Nagar district committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree. This happened a day after a 65-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar due to financial problems. The district administration claimed that he had committed suicide due to a family dispute over land.

Two days ago four farmers committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh. The state, earlier this month, witnessed a huge farmers agitation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday declared loan waivers for the farmers. The state government expanded its farm loan write-off in the state to 89 lakh farmers, raising the cap on loans of individual farmers that will be waived to Rs 1.5 lakh irrespective of the land holding size, a move that will cost the government Rs 34,000 crore.

However, the Union Minister Arun Jaitley stated that the centre will not take the burden of farm loan waivers, as it is the subject of the state.

