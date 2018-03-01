‘Debt-ridden’ farmer allegedly kills self in Madhya Pradesh

The villagers on Thursday staged a road blockade on the National Highway-59A following the incident. (Representational photo) The villagers on Thursday staged a road blockade on the National Highway-59A following the incident. (Representational photo)

A 30 year-old “debt-ridden” farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence, police said on Thursday.

Maniram Salame took the extreme step in Sitadongri village of the district late last evening when his kin had gone to attend a religious programme in a nearby village, said Chicholi police station in-charge Sunil Lata.

Lata said, as per his kin, Salame had taken a loan of Rs one lakh from a self-help group and was unable to repay it.

“However, no land was registered on Salame’s name in the revenue records. We have handed over his body to the kin after the post-mortem and a probe is on,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile, his father Bhujal Salame claimed that Maniram was under stress after his crop got destroyed in the recent hailstorm.

They were seeking a compensation of Rs five lakh for the kin of the deceased and the blockade ended after senior district administration officers gave them an assurance about it.

