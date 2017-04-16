Debit card fraud: Bulgarian national arrested for using cloned card at ATM

The government will announce more measures to attract FDI, reform labour laws and push digital payments. The government will announce more measures to attract FDI, reform labour laws and push digital payments.

The cyber cell of the Mumbai police Saturday arrested a Bulgarian national for allegedly trying to use a cloned debit card to withdraw cash from an ATM in Juhu. The accused, who had come to the city on a tourist visa nearly a month back, was tracked down on the basis of CCTV footage. The police are now interrogating the Bulgarian national to find out the source from where he obtained the details on the cloned card.

Deputy commissioner of police Akhilesh Singh said that on April 15, the BKC cyber police station received a complaint from a bank saying an ATM in Juhu had retained a cloned debit card, which had been used to withdraw money. When the bank checked the CCTV footage, it was found that a foreign national had used it on April 1 to withdraw money from the ATM. During the course of investigation, the police found that the accused had used the cloned card at several ATMs to withdraw money.

The police then registered an FIR against an unknown person. Based on technical evidence, a team led by senior inspector Neeta Phadke tracked down the Bulgarian national. “We have seized cash, a laptop, a pen drive, a dongle and cloned cards from the accused,” an officer said. The police have found that the accused had details like debit card and CVV numbers of several customers using which, he would clone cards. “We are interrogating him to find out if he purchased these details from someone or installed skimming devices at several ATMs himself using which, he got these details,” Phadke said.

The police added that they were facing a language barrier as the Bulgarian national has claimed that he does not understand English. The police have also found an English-to-Bulgarian language dictionary from the service apartment where the accused stayed as a paying guest. An officer said the accused had come to India in 2014 as well.

In 2013, two Bulgarian nationals had allegedly installed a skimming device at an ATM outside the office of the Director General of Police following which, several policemen had lost money from their accounts.

