Debate over whose govt worked for OBC welfare

Thaawar Chand Gehlot. (Source: PTI Photo) Thaawar Chand Gehlot. (Source: PTI Photo)

Amid allegations about the government bringing key bills without listing them in the agenda in time, the government took up Thursday a bill to give constitutional status to a new backward commission, seeking its early passage in Lok Sabha. In the debate on the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, both benches claimed credit for working for backward classes’ welfare.

Social Justice Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot, who moved the amendment, said the earlier panel did not have the powers to hear out grievances of OBCs. Representations for their welfare were made to the central government but now states too can give suggestions to the Centre, he said. He added that with the passage of this bill, the power to appoint members would vest with the President and not the prime minister.

Gehlot accused the Congress of not doing anything for backward classes despite the recommendations of various committees. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP government wanted to take credit for legislation for which there is consensus.

Gehlot alleged the Congress had paid no heed to recommendations of important reports. “You only thought about this and we moved forward…You only use backward classes as your vote bank and did not do anything for their rights… You did not honour OBCs. But I assure you this commission will work for the betterment of OBCs,” he added.

The minister said Congress governments in the past did not implement the 1955 report of the Kaka Kaielkar Commission formed to determine the criteria for considering whether any section should be treated as socially and educationally backward.

Kharge countered: “Who brought the Mandal Commission? You opposed that.” Gehlot shot back that the Mandal Commission was established in 1979 and the report came in 1982 but till 1990, nothing happened on that. “So between 1955 and 1990, whose government was there?… For OBC rights, you have not done anything.”

The move to push the bill for early passage is being seen as a BJP effort to consolidate OBCs behind it. Although it was not listed in Thursday’s agenda and was expected to be taken up Monday, the government distributed a supplementary list for taking it up.

The Congress’s K C Venugopal and the BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab protested. Mahtab said the members want to bring in amendments as the bill would take away the rights of the states to remove or add caste groups in the OBC list. “We are not opposed to the merit of the bill. But we need time to bring in amendments and the bill has to go to Standing Committee,” Venugopal said.

The BJP’s Hukumdev Narayan Yadav said the matter of setting up a panel had been dealt with by at least four standing committees. A parliamentary standing committee chaired by late Congress leader B K Handique had recommended constitutional status.

The matter was settled when Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the members could give notice for amendments till Friday. However, the government indicated it will not be favour referring the bill to another parliamentary panel.

