Debate on triple talaq unnecessary: AIMPLB VP Sayed Jalaluddin Umri

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind chief and All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice-president Sayed Jalaluddin Umri today said the nationwide debate on the triple talaq issue was “unnecessary” and there will be no dispute if Muslims follow the Sharia law.

“There will be no dispute or discord if Muslims follow the Sharia law in true spirit with regard to the issues of marriage, divorce, inheritance, Mehar (right of a wife) and Nafqa (monthly stipend). The debate is unnecessary,” he said.

The muslim personal law is “balanced and justified” and it helps and promotes healthy family traditions, the Jamat chief told reporters here. It not only gives respect and freedom to women but also protects their dignity and rights, Umri said.

Jamaat has set up 11 counselling centres and a helpine in Bihar to provide advice to Muslims with regard to marital problems.

“Jamaat has set up a helpline 0612-2370863 and also set up 11 counselling centres in Bihar, including in Patna to provide counselling to the people with regard to all types of marital and other related problems,” he said.

The centres will provide counselling to Muslim couples before marriage to make them aware about the Islamic laws on marital life, about provisions of muslim personal laws and related issues.

As part of the counselling programme, Jamaat’s volunteers and members will tell couples about the rights and duties of men and women and how to lead a marital life as per the Sharia law so that they can find solution as per it if problems arise, the Jamaat chief said.

Umri, who was accompanied by Jamaat’s Bihar unit chief Nayyaruzzma, was here as part of the organisation’s nationwide awareness campaign on the muslim personal law. The campaign was launched on April 23 and will come to an end on May 7 and workshops are being held as part of it.

