Debate on GST bills today, Arun Jaitley briefs BJP MPs, stresses consensus 

Finance Minister arun Jaitley (File Photo) Finance Minister arun Jaitley (File Photo)

A day before Lok Sabha debates four GST-related bills, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley briefed MPs about the bills and their impact at a BJP parliamentary party meeting. The Central GST, Integrated GST, Union Territory GST and the Compensation Law will be taken up for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha Wednesday. Jaitley introduced the bills in the House Monday. The House is expected to hold a six-hour discussion on the bills.

According to sources, Jaitley told the party MPs that the bills, which will lead to a one-nation, one-tax regime, will be effective from July 1 and the rollout process will be completed by September 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said the government wants to build consensus for the passage of these bills. Modi was present in the meeting. “The finance minister briefed party MPs in detail about all four GST bills and said these are based on the principle of shared sovereignty,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said, adding they were drafted after discussions in the GST council that comprises all states. Kumar said the government wants to pass these bills through consensus, which Jaitley too mentioned in his address. Former Karnataka CM and Congress veteran S M Krishna, who joined the BJP last week, was also present at the meeting.

Addressing the MPs, Kumar said that more Congress leaders were writing personal letters to Prime Minister Modi praising him for the work he is doing. He also mentioned a letter from Congress leader and former Union minister M V Rajasekhara showering praise on the prime minister. It is estimated that the rollout of GST can add up to 2 per cent to economic growth.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now