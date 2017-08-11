Debarment of Jhajjar medical college: Three in custody for ‘bribing’ officials to overturn order

Three accused — Kunwar Nishant Singh, V K Sharma and Vaibhav Sharma — were sent to judicial custody by Special CBI Judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari. (Representational photo) Three accused — Kunwar Nishant Singh, V K Sharma and Vaibhav Sharma — were sent to judicial custody by Special CBI Judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari. (Representational photo)

A CBI court in Ghaziabad on Thursday remanded three persons in 14 days’ judicial custody for alleged involvement in attempting to bribe officials at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in order to overturn the debarment of a medical college in Jhajjar.

The case pertains to World College of Medical Sciences Research and Hospital in Jhajjar, which is one of the 46 colleges that have been barred by the government from admitting medical students for one or two years. The decision to bar the colleges from admitting students was taken due to “substandard facilities” and “non-fulfilment of the required criteria”, the FIR filed by the CBI on August 3 states.

Three accused — Kunwar Nishant Singh, V K Sharma and Vaibhav Sharma — were sent to judicial custody by Special CBI Judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari. “They were arrested and sent to police custody for five days on August 5. They have now been sent to judicial custody for 14 days,” said R K Gaur, PRO, CBI.

“Nishant Singh is the son of Narendra Singh. Both were named in the FIR as looking after the management of the institute. V K Sharma and Vaibhav Sharma have been accused of demanding huge illegal gratification for overturning the debarment and claimed to be close to senior officials in the ministry. The FIR has also been filed against unknown public servants of the Ministry of Health and other unknown private persons,” he added.

The FIR charged the four with criminal conspiracy, alleging that “they have been trying to get the orders of debarment overturned through the ministry and in this regard have been contacting various persons who have assured them of helping them in lieu of huge illegal gratification for the concerned unknown public servants”.

