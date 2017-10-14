Death toll in pesticide poisoning in Yavatmal climbs up to 21

The death toll due to alleged pesticide poisoning in Yavatmal district has rose to 21 after two more farm labourers of Zari tehsil died in GMC hospital last night, hospital officials said. The names of the deceased have been given as Gajanan Hanmantu Naitam (40), resident of village Matharjun and Madhukar Kochiram Bawane (33) a resident of village Digras, they said.

At present there are 21 patients admitted in the GMC of which six are in ICU. Two of them are on ventilator and their condition is critical, Sandeep Patil, on-duty doctor GMC hospital’s ICU said.

