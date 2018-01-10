Death penalty by injection not workable: Centre informs Supreme Court

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Centre Tuesday told Supreme Court that lethal injection as an alternative to death by hanging was “not workable” as there were several instances of it failing.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand conveyed this to a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which was hearing a PIL seeking abolition of the practice of executing death row convicts by hanging and introduction of a more “dignified” mode. During the brief hearing, the CJI also wondered how the court could decide the mode of execution and sought to know the norm in other countries. It asked the ASG to clarify the government’s stand in an affidavit within four weeks.

The plea filed by advocate Rishi Malhotra has sought striking down of section 354(5) of the CrPC which says “when any person is sentenced to death, the sentence shall direct that he be hanged by the neck till he is dead”.

Malhotra also wanted the court to “declare Right to Die by a dignified procedure of death is a Fundamental right as defined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India”. He pointed out that the Law Commission in its 187th Report had noted that there was a significant increase in the number of countries where hanging has been abolished and substituted by electrocution, shooting or lethal injection as method of execution.

“It had categorically opined that hanging is undoubtedly accompanied by intense physical torture and pain,” the plea said. It said while in hanging, it takes over 40 minutes to declare a prisoner dead, shooting involves not more than few minutes and in case of intravenous lethal injection, it is all over in 5 minutes.

