Death of Trinamool leader: Bhangar tense, 15 Naxal leaders booked

The murder of a Trinamool leader in Bhangar on Sunday has sparked fresh tension in the region. Police booked 15 Naxal leaders in connection with the case on Monday. According to police sources, the family of Asitur Rahman alias Babusona, office bearer of Bhangar II Panchayat Samiti, has lodged a complaint against 14 persons. “We have received a complaint from the victim’s family. They have alleged murder charges against Naxal leader Alik Chakraborty and 13 others,” SP (Baruipur) Arijit Sinha told The Indian Express.

Sources said Rahman was returning home from the house of Trinamool Congress MLA Arabul Islam when he was shot dead by unknown persons. Party supporters have alleged that he was attacked by members of the Jami, Jibika, Bastutantra O Paribesh O Raksha Committee, which has been spearheading the agitation against the setting up of a PGCIL power grid sub-station through alleged forceful land acquisition since January.

They also alleged that the bullet was fired by Mirza Hasan, who is a member of the committee, and has been named in the complaint.

On the other hand, the CPI-ML(Red Star), which had fronted the committee and led the protest against the “forceful land acquisition”, alleged that the shooting was a result of Trinamool infighting.

“We want the government to sit for a dialogue and try to resolve issues with protesters. Lot of allegations have been brought against me by the government. It is trying to kill the protest by using police and TMC goons. Yesterday’s incident was also a fallout of that. If the state government comes forward for a dialogue through our committee, I won’t mind going to police station and surrendering myself,” said Alik Chakraborty, speaking to a news channel from an undisclosed location.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, local sources said the situation in Bhangar continued to remain tense a day after the incident with shops remaining closed and residents mostly staying indoors. Local TMC supporters had on Sunday night blocked a road for around 20 minutes, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

As per police sources, tension has been brewing over a rally organised on Sunday over the deaths of two locals a few months ago. Mafizul and Alamgir had been shot during a violent clash between police and locals over the power project on January 18.

While protesters claimed the deaths were due to police firing, officers have maintained that the shooting was carried out by “outsiders”.

