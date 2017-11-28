Death of legislators makes Congress MLA seek Vastu check of MP Assembly

The Assembly is located in Bhopal’s Arera Hills area. The Assembly is located in Bhopal’s Arera Hills area.

UNTIMELY DEATH of several members of Madhya Pradesh Assembly has prompted some lawmakers to revive the debate over “Vastu dosh’’ (fault in Vastu) in the Vidhan Sabha building, located on Arera Hills area of Bhopal.

While paying tributes to deceased leaders, including two sitting members who died in recent months, on the first day of the winter session of the Assembly, senior Congress MLA K P Singh requested that efforts be made to remove “Vastu dosh”.

Pointing to the death of nine sitting members since the current Assembly was constituted in 2013-end, Singh said he is at a loss to understand “what Nature wants and intends”.

Singh said, “We belong to a culture and tradition that believes in several things other than science. I request you to get it examined spiritually and do some karmakaand (rituals which exist) in our puraans and traditions…. I hope we won’t see it (tragedies) repeating.”

He requested Legislative Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra to do what it takes to ward off the “Vastu dosh”.

Speaker Sitasharan Sharma later said he would discuss the issue with ministers and other senior legislators and engage a Vastu expert to get his views. Sharma said he himself does not believe in such superstitions but now that a very senior member of the Assembly has spoken extensively in the House about the issue, he has decided to give it a thought.

Quoting old-timers, the Speaker said that he has been informed that some exercise to remove “Vastu dosh” had been carried out during the tenure of Srinivas Tiwari as the Speaker, between 1993 and 2003, when the Congress was at the helm.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had also raised the issue nearly a decade ago and had asked Indore-based Institute of Vedic Vastu and Research Foundation for a report in his personal capacity.

When he was the state president of Samajwadi Party, Narayan Tripathi had organised an all-party yagna to drive away “Vastu dosh” in 2008, insisting that the ruling BJP did not have the courage to organise such an event. No one had turned up for the religious event he had organised.

