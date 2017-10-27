Death of cross-country biker: Sana’s husband says it was an accident, mother alleges murder

Sana Iqbal died in a car accident. (Sana Iqbal Facebook) Sana Iqbal died in a car accident. (Sana Iqbal Facebook)

Cross-country biker Sana Iqbal’s husband Abdul Nadim has told police that the couple had differences and often fought but her death in an accident when he was driving the car was because he lost control of the vehicle. Nadim has told the police that they were living separately for two years.

According to the police, Nadim told them that he lost control over the car and hit a road divider at high speed.

On Tuesday morning, Sana died in the car accident. Her mother Shaheen Khan has alleged that Nadim was physically and mentally harassing her and Sana’s death should be treated as a well-planned, cold-blooded murder.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Shaheen said, “He (Nadim) has survived with not much injuries but my daughter died. He was constantly harassing her mentally and physically and assaulted her badly sometimes.”

She showed journalists WhatsApp messages that Sana purportedly sent her friends.

One of the messages said: “… if I die of a heart attack or brain attack or any sudden thing caused by a shock then please don’t treat it as a natural cause. Nadim and his mother Anis are going to be my murderers. ’’

The police from Narsingi police station who inspected the crash site said it was a high-speed accident which resulted in the car overturning. Deputy Commissioner of Police P Vishwa Prasad said: “Nadim received serious injuries. As per preliminary probe, it is a road accident.”

“ It was a very serious accident which occurred early morning while the couple was returning home. We will look into the allegations made by Sana’s mother,” Inspector G Ramana said.

“Sana had expressed her fears and threat to life some time ago when the couple had a fight. We don’t think the accident was related to that,” he said.

A case has been registered for causing death by negligence and other relevant sections of the IPC, the police said.

