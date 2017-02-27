Sanjay Roy’s wife files case against hospital, police begins probe

Police on Monday initiated the investigation into the death of Sanjay Roy following a complaint lodged by his wife, days after Roy died due to alleged medical negligence by a private hospital at Kolkata. “We have asked the hospital authorities to submit the documents related to his treatment. We will also talk to the doctors who were treating Roy,” a senior police officer of Phoolbagan PS said.

Meanwhile, a six member probe team was constituted by the state health department to investigate the alleged role of the private hospital.

Family members of Roy, who was admitted to the hospital on February 16 after a road accident, have alleged that the hospital authorities refused to release him unless dues were settled and the delay to shift him caused his death.

The team constituted will be headed by the head of the general medicine department, Calcutta National Medical College and hospital, Partho Pratim Mukherjee, head of cardiac anaesthesia, NRS Medical College, Shampa Dutta, head of radiology, Calcutta Medical College.

It also includes Ashok Bhadra, head of surgery at RG Kar Medical college, Gautam Ghosh, head of gastroenterology at Calcutta medical College, Jayanta Dasgupta and special secretary of the health department Subir Chatterjee.