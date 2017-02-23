Death in pellet firing: Cops seek time to file reply in Vadodara court

A pellet had pierced Arshad through his eye and was lodged in his brain. (File photo) A pellet had pierced Arshad through his eye and was lodged in his brain. (File photo)

A court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Vadodara on Wednesday began hearing a petition filed by the family of Arshad Hussain Shaikh, who had succumbed to injuries sustained in the pellet gun firing by the police during a communal clash in the old city area on December 8. The police informed the court that they have sought legal opinion to investigate the case as per the family’s request because the action of using armed forces to disperse crowd was prescribed under the Sections of the CrPC.

The Vadodara police sought time from the court to file its detailed official response, stating that they were still in the process of investigating the case.

Apprising the court of the case details, the police said, “The fact of the case is that the a crime was lodged for rioting with deadly armed weapons, illegal assembly of people and attempt to murder against several persons under IPC Sections on December 8, 2016 at 4.15 am. We are still investigating the case. Meanwhile, the complainant and resident of Yakutpura Muhammad Munaf Shaikh has submitted an application seeking investigation into the death of his brother Arshad Hussain Shaikh. However, after studying the complete scenario mentioned in the application, we have found that the act of the police in this case falls under the CrPC Sections 129, (Dispersal of assembly by use of civil force), 130 (Use of armed forces to disperse assembly), 131 (Power of certain armed force officers to disperse assembly), and 132 (which prescribes that no prosecution against any person for any act purporting to be done under section 129, section 130 or section 131 shall be instituted in any Criminal Court). Therefore, we are seeking a legal opinion to investigate this case and we need time to file our response to the petition in the honourable court.”

Advocate Munir Shaikh, who was appearing for Arshad’s family, said the court granted time until March 23 for the police to investigate the case before filing reply.

Arshad’s brother Munaf had filed a petition in the court on February 8, two months after the Vadodara police resorted to the use of pellet guns to disperse a mob in the communally sensitive old city area on December 8. A pellet had pierced Arshad through his eye and was lodged in his brain. Arshad succumbed to his injuries on December 19. On February 10, JMFC S P Patel had issued a notice to the police to respond to a plea filed by Arshad’s family seeking an FIR against the “criminal acts” of the police causing Arshad’s death.