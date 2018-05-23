Death for one in kidnapping-murder case, life for co-accused

The judge awarded the death penalty to Shaikh as he was the one who hatched the conspiracy. A detailed order was yet to be made available. (Representational Image) The judge awarded the death penalty to Shaikh as he was the one who hatched the conspiracy. A detailed order was yet to be made available. (Representational Image)

A sessions court at Mumbai on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old boy in 2012, while awarding life imprisonment to another accused.

Imtiyaz Shaikh (26) was awarded capital punishment by the court. Co-accused Azad Ansari (26) was sentenced to life imprisonment. Additional Sessions Judge Dattatray Satawalekar held that prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. The judge awarded the death penalty to Shaikh as he was the one who hatched the conspiracy. A detailed order was yet to be made available.

According to the prosecution, Shaikh and Ansari kidnapped the victim, the son of their former employer, on May 27, 2012 and strangled him to death on the same night. The duo held a grudge against the boy’s father, owner of an embroidery unit, for sacking them, the prosecution said. On the day of the incident the victim was visiting the factory. The accused took him out in a taxi, promising him a treat.

He was taken to Bhiwandi in the neighbouring Thane district where the duo killed the boy. The next day they called his father, demanding a ransom of Rs 25 lakh. Police tracked down the accused from the mobile phone location and arrested them. The prosecution examined 30 witnesses to prove its case.

