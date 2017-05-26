Death at Aquatica: ‘My husband was huffing, pushed down slide before he was ready’

THE FAMILY of Ajay Shah (47), who allegedly died of heart failure while coming down a raft slide at Aquatica Water Park in Rajarhat on May 16, has alleged that he was “pushed” down the ride by an employee “before he was ready”, and that no one from the park management attended to him for almost 20 minutes after he collapsed. Claiming that “due to less water”, the 40-ft high zig-zag slide did not allow for smooth movement and Ajay got stuck at a height of 25 feet, they alleged that no stretcher, oxygen mask or doctor were available at the park. Police, however, said the park management has denied any negligence on their part.

On Wednesday, park authorities and Khusi Nursing Home, where Ajay was taken for treatment, were booked under sections 304A (death by negligence) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

Ajay’s wife Sheetal said he had landed safely from the slide on the first go, but was having “shortness of breath” the second time.

“Ajay was huffing. Before he could get ready, the keeper of the ride pushed him. There was less water in the slide… He managed to come down till 25 feet and got stuck,” said Sheetal, adding Ajay weighed 92 kg.

“I screamed, but no one came to his rescue. I then climbed up the slide and pulled my husband out… He was unconscious. For almost 20 minutes, no park staff came to help us. They had no arrangements… Later, we were provided a car by the park and we rushed to the hospital,” she said.

The family has also alleged that the park staff helped them only after other visitors “started making an issue out of it”.

“It was mentioned that persons with a disability or a heart problem and pregnant women are barred from the ride. But my husband had no such medical history,” said Sheetal.

A police officer said: “The park authorities have claimed that Ajay was stopped from taking the ride, but he still went and his hands were off the handles. We have questioned them, and they have denied any negligence. We will monitor CCTV footage.”

Asked whether amusement parks are inspected, another officer said: “Theme park operators themselves conduct safety checks. There are regular in-house checks, audits and inspections…If someone is found to be breaking the law, the management is liable for a negligence case against them.”

