Dearness allowance hiked to 7 per cent

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance (DA) for its 48.41 lakh central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for 61.17 lakh pensioners to 7 per cent, from 5 per cent, from January 1, 2018.

The combined impact of the two per cent hike of DA and DR on the exchequer would be Rs 6077.72 crore per annum and Rs 7090.68 crore in the financial year 2018-19, a government statement said.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, it added.

The cabinet also approved the continuation of Swatantra Sainik Samman Yojana (SSSY) – a scheme that provides for a monthly pension to freedom fighters, as a token of respect for their contribution to the national freedom struggle, and on their demise to their eligible dependents, spouses and thereafter, unmarried and unemployed daughters and dependent parents.

